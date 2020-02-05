Policewoman shot dead by unknown gunmen

AT News

KABUL: A policewoman was killed after a number of unknown armed men had opened fire on her in PD 9th of capital city of southern Kandahar province, officials said on Wednesday.

After shooting, the attackers had escaped the area, according to the provincial police department. Nobody has asserted the responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban—a group known as anti-women that was created a patriarchic society during their regime before it collapse in 2001.

The police have termed criminal acts behind the incident, saying the initial investigation showed the attack has not been carried out by the insurgents.

The Afghan government has earlier expressed optimism over intensification of female officers in military ranking. However the government has increased its efforts to pave a safe ground for the citizens, the state of stable instability is still in a surge across the country.