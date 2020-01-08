Policy on Afghan prison reforms in pipeline: Govt.

AT News

KABUL: The government has nodded in agreement with a reform policy that will allow for proper law enforcement in Afghanistan’s prisons, a statement said on Wednesday.

The policy entails the evaluation of prisons-related laws and investigation of legislative documents to pave the ground for reforms in jails and proper execution of laws.

Office of the Second Vice President Sarwar Danish in a statement said the policy was devised in consultation with related departments to facilitate a better environment for inmates.

According to the scheme, the general department of prisons is to be re-structured as an independent and civilian institution.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, a delegation had been appointed to investigate the situation and atmosphere of prisons.

This comes as Danish had earlier expressed frustration about the violation of nearly 60 percent of the Constitution’s articles. Moreover, human rights organizations have repeatedly called on the government to pay serious heed to the civil and human rights of the prisoners who serving their sentences in jails across the country.