Polio vaccination resumes after covid-19 disruption leave millions of children unimmunized in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health said that a new round of polio vaccination campaign would begin in the near future to tackle the challenges of polio disease in Afghanistan.

The campaign in charge, Mirwais Bakhshi said the vaccination process would be implemented in Badakhshan, Kabul, Kapisa, Baghlan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Panjshir and Takhar provinces.

During the vaccination campaign, Bakhshi said that medical recommendation and precautionary measures would be beheld to avoid the spread of the pandemic Covid-19.

The vaccination was halted due to the outbreak of the virus, he said, adding that it would be restarted with the assistance of some international organizations.

Meanwhile, UNCEF, a United Nations children funds also announced the start of polio vaccination in Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to UNICEF around 50 million children would be vaccinated in these two countries and among them, 780,000 would be Afghan children.

Polio is an infectious disease that has been rooted out Worldwide except Afghanistan and its neighboring country Pakistan. Based on UNICEF report, 34 polio positive cases were registered in Afghanistan and 63 others in Pakistan.

Many of these cases were recorded in South the country and in the areas located across the Durand Line.

Based on the statistics, 22 of 34 cases were registered in southern provinces, seven registered in east, two recorded in west and three others in northern Afghanistan.