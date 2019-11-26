Political analysts praise Mozhda as anti-US figure

AT News

KABUL: Some political experts praised Wahid Mozhda for opposing the foreign military presence in Afghanistan, calling him an anti-US figure.

Mozhda, a political analyst was shot dead by two unknown gunmen last week near his residence in Kabul.

In a seminar held Tuesday in Kabul about Mozhda’s character and thoughts, experts said that he called Afghanistan as an invaded country and became the victim of his anti-US stance.

Experts spoke on Mozhda’s life and character, remembering him for his activities in politics, culture and society.

Participants of the seminar said that Mozhda owned a special thought and was victimized for his freedom-loving thoughts.

The participants argued that Mozhda frankly opposed the US invasion of Afghanistan and was famous for being outspoken against the US troop presence in his country.

They said that Mozhda was active in political, social, cultural and military aspects.

The participants condemned his terror an inhumane crime and called his death a big loss.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for Mozhda’s assassination.