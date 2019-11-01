Political party criticizes Ghani for ‘faulty peace plan’

AT News Report

KABUL: A political party claims that a peace plan announced lately by President Ashraf Ghani, was faulty and incomplete.

The Peace and Development party leader Jawad Hosseini, said Friday that the plan creates parallel entities for peace strengthening and some parts of it are not practicable.

Hosseini called on the independent election commission to announce a transparent result of the election as soon as possible.

President Ghani’s seven-article plan has been criticized because of offering different process for talks with Taliban.

Hosseini also supported regional and international efforts on peace process in Afghanistan, but emphasized that the process should go ahead in coordination between government and political parties.

He blamed the government for not naming an inclusive delegation for the peace talks.

Hosseini also called on the election commission to introduce those who behind the loss of biometric devices to judiciary.