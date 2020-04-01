Political rift shouldn’t spill over into peace talks: Abdullah says

AT News

KABUL: Presidential contender Abdullah Abdullah says that the insider political problems and differences should not spoil the peace process.

Abdullah also welcomed a delegation appointed to hold peace talks with the Taliban, saying that the team represented the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

He was reported to have opposed the government-appointed negotiating delegation previously, claiming that he was not consulted.

Now, the former chief executive, said on Wednesday that shaping of the delegation was an important step, however he said that he had some points.

Abdullah said that negotiation involved parties should widely represent the nation in talks with Taliban.

Meanwhile, the European Union welcomed the government’s delegation for intra-Afghan talks, calling it an important step despite insider political differences.

The European Union demanded Taliban to show firm commitment on the peace talks, reduce violence and be meaningful for the cease fire.

The EU statement said that there was a progress in the Taliban prisoner release and the government announced negotiating delegation for the intra-Afghan talks, urging that there would be no reason for more excuses.

‌The statement asked Taliban to pay respect to government’s delegation and hold talks with it.

It called on the government to work with the Taliban delegation despite it was not inclusive.

A Taliban delegation came to Kabul on Tuesday to monitor the process of their comrades’ release by the government.

Taliban have demanded the release of their 5,000 fighters being held by the government and President Ahsraf Ghani agreed to release them a goodwill to encourage the militants for talks.