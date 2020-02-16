Politician wants war parties to be flexible for peace

AT News

KABUL: A political leader calls on the government and Taliban to remain committed in fulfill peace agreements, saying that the two sides need to give sacrifices for the will of people.

Hakim Monib, head of Islamic Movement of People of Afghanistan party, said that he welcomed a peace deal between the US and Taliban, offering an immediate intra-Afghan dialogue after the deal was finalized.

Monib who runs ministry of hajj and religious affairs as caretaker, emphasized that those who look Afghanistan as an invaded country, they would face the same fate of the Soviet.

He also asked the two sides of war to remain committed in the fulfillment of peace agreements, emphasizing on the remaining of power.

Monib and his party members gathered Sunday in a ceremony to mark the Soviet withdrawal 31st anniversary.

He said that the war parties need to show flexibility in their peace stances, adding that people do not want government’s interpretation of peace that if peace was ideas were on the track of the government, they are Afghan, legal and Islamic, if no, it would be vice versa.

