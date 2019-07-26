Pompeo assures Ghani of unchanged US strategy on Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in a phone conversation with President Ashraf Ghani, assured Afghan leader that President Donald Trump’s strategy on Afghanistan has not changed, including military withdrawal.

The US Embassy to Kabul, said in a statement that the two sides also agreed on speeding up efforts to end the war through negotiations.

The phone call took place after controversial statement by Trump about Afghanistan.

Trump said this week that if he wants, he can win the Afghan war in one week, but he didn’t want to kill “10 million people”, because he didn’t want to wipe Afghanistan off the face of the earth.

The US used the largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan.

Trump’s statement sparked reaction from Afghan government, politicians and people. President Ghani asked for clarification from the White House, saying that no foreign power to determine fate for Afghan people.

The US embassy statement said that Pompeo sent the US chief of army staff Joseph Dunford and special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad to provide information on the future steps for peace.

Dunford and Ghani also discussed counter-terrorism, peace and joint interests. His visit was followed by Khalilzad’s travel to Afghanistan who also met with President Ghani.