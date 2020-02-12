Pompeo confirms Taliban consent to reduce violence

AT News

KABUL: As a substantial development has transpired in Afghanistan’s marathon peace negotiations, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone conversation with President Ghani Tuesday confirmed that the Taliban had caved to a long-sought demand to reduce violence.

It seems painstaking talks between Washington and the militant Taliban are finally paying off – with a broader vision to reconcile the insurgent group with the Afghan government and end America’s longest war.

The president tweeted late Tuesday that he had received call from Secretary Pompeo with regard to progress in ongoing peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar. “I was pleased to receive a call from the Secretary Pompeo, informing me of the notable progress made in the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban.

“The Secretary informed me about the Taliban’s proposal with regards to bringing a significant and enduring reduction in violence,” said the president.

He touted the development in talks and said, “I am pleased that our principal position on peace thus far has begun to yield fruitful results. Our primary objective is to end the senseless bloodshed.”

He called on the nation to stand united with their full consensus and “I assure them that their leadership maintains the courage, competence, and the necessary resources to achieve this objective.

The US Secretary also held telephonic conversation with CEO, Abdullah Abdullah and informed him of the progress in the peace talks. Abdullah supported and welcomed the progress and hoped that the Taliban use the opportunity for bringing peace in the country.