Pompeo meets Afghan, Taliban negotiators, hopes ‘successful peace talks’

KABUL: The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo held separate meetings with the delegations from Afghanistan and Taliban group in the Qatari capital city of Doha.

Pompeo expressed hope for a “successful peace negotiation”.

He said during the meeting that took place late Saturday that Washington would cooperate with the Afghan peace negotiations as much as possible.

Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Afghan negotiation team, said the meeting emphasized on the ceasefire.

In the meeting the Afghan the negotiation delegation stressed on the need for a ceasefire while talks between two sides continued. “We emphasized on the importance of respect for diversity including preserving human rights during and post peace process,” Koofi said.

Meanwhile, Taliban’s political spokesman Mohammad Naeem, said that the insurgent team spoke about the importance of Taliban-US peace agreement, removal of Taliban leaders from US black list and the release of those insurgents who are still in jail.

Pompeo started a tour to seven states in Europe and the Middle East after his boss Donald Trump lost the presidential election. Pompeo met Qatari Emir and foreign minister in Doha.

Delegations from Afghanistan and Taliban are in Qatar since September 12 to talk about peace ways, but they are yet to agree on an agenda and procedure for the main talks.

The US envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad was also part of Pompeo’s team in his tour to the region.