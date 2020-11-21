Pompeo to meet Afghan, Taliban negotiators in Qatar

AT News

KABUL: The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo plans to meet the negotiation delegates from Afghanistan and Taliban during his Qatar visit, media reports said.

The AFP said that Pompeo would also meet Qatari Emir and foreign affairs minister.

Earlier reports had said that the two negotiating teams have managed to resolve their points of difference and the main talks would take place soon.

A senior Taliban official based in Pakistan said on condition of anonymity that “enough progresses” have been made.



“We are close to issue a statement and the beginning of formal talks. A joint statement is to be issued in the coming days.”

Separately, two other Taliban officials in Pakistan also confirmed progresses for the formal negotiations.

The government of Afghanistan also confirmed the progress and President Ghani is expected to announce the progresses.

The peace talks called “intra-Afghan” negotiations began on September 12 in Qatar, but differences on a few issues hindered thee progress and the two sides have not yet made a procedure for the formal talks.



