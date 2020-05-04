Pontecorvo appointed new NATO SCR in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo has been appointed as new NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative (SCR) in Afghanistan, replacing Ambassador Sir Nicholas Kay, who had recently called on the Taliban to accept new Afghanistan.

In one of his twitter message, Mr. Kay said that Afghanistan has been changed and the Taliban must accept it.

“I am glad to announce that I have appointed Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo as NATO’s next Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan. Ambassador Pontecorvo will take up his post on 1 June,” NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He brings a long-standing diplomatic experience, including on Afghanistan and the broad regional context, he added.

“I look forward to working closely with him at this critical juncture for Afghanistan’s future, where all actors need to come together in the interest of peace and to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I thank Italy for its continued commitment to strengthening the Afghan security forces so that they can create the conditions for a sustainable peace. Italy is a framework nation in our Resolute Support mission, contributing brave and highly-skilled troops, as well as continued funding to the Afghan security forces, and the country’s economic development. NATO Allies and our partner countries remain firmly committed to Afghanistan’s long-term security, which is important for our own security. I thank our outgoing Senior Civilian representative Ambassador Sir Nicholas Kay for his outstanding service, and his contributions to the cause of peace and security for all Afghans.”

Mr. Pontecorvo is taking his position in Afghanistan at a time when the country is going through important area of its history such as peace talks with the Taliban and fighting the covid-19 virus.