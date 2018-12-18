Power pylon blown up in Herat

AT-KABUL: Unknown men destroyed one of power pylons transmittingthe 110 kilovolt electricity from the Salma hydropower dam to Herat city, theprovincial capital of the province with the same name in the west of thecountry, the national power company (Breshna) said Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night in the Boryabaf, an area under the Taliban control. The Breshna said Tuesday in a statement that Taliban fighters did not allow engineers to go to the area and rebuild the pylon.

The statement added that it would try to find ways to re-erect the pylon, calling on the people to help in protecting power installations.

It has also asked the parties and war sides not to victimize electricity in fighting and for their personal wills.

Herat province annually imports 4,000,000 kilowatt electricity from Turkmenistan and 9,000,000 kilowatt from Iran.

The province needs 190 megawatt electricity and provides about 40 per cent from the power imported from Turkmenistan.

Afghanistan relies on imported electricity from neighboring countries and pays 130 million dollars every year for that.