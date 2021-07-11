Power Pylons blown up in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: An imported power pylon was blown up in northern Parwan province on Sunday morning, said Da Afghanistan BreshnaSherkat (DABS).

DABS said the incident happened in Jangal Bagh area of Parwan.

Head of the energy and water department of Parwan, Rohullah Sajid said that four bombs were placed near the power pylon in the area, of which, two bombs detonated and the two other were safely defused by the security forces.

DABS said that its technical workers have reached the area to repair the damaged pylon but the security forces did not allow them to start their work due to the probable existence of other landmines in the area.

DABS stressed that imported electricity is continuing as normal.

This comes as recently more power pylons were blown up and destroyed by unknown men and the destruction of power towers has sparked widespread outcry among residents of the country who blame the government for failing to protect the pylons.