Precondition for Taliban talks deterrence for peace: Abdullah

AT News

KABUL: President Ghani’s sharp escalation in rhetoric and statement that peace talks would be held with rebel groups only if they cease fighting has evoked reactions, with pro-talk chief executive Dr. Abdullah terming the precondition as deterrence to peace.

This is amid Ghani administration’s tussle to secure a leverage in the shaky process, with Vice President Danish touting the Taliban’s proposed plan and America’s acceptance of reduction of violence as a ‘deceitful plan’ which evades genuine peace.

Dr. Abdullah has said that he will neither conceive of nor approve of any precondition for the impending intra-Afghan talks – a widely expected dénouement for the eccentrically prolonged peace negotiations between Americans and militants.

He cast suspicion on ruinous preconditions, arguing they would hamper the peace process and illustrate lack of commitment to the nation.

He said he won’t have any precondition, but will not hesitate to articulate them in consultations with an inclusive negotiating delegation. “This doesn’t imply that the rights of the nation and their exhortations will have fallen on deaf ears, as a peace fraught with pride and honor is the nation’s desire,” he said.

Dr. Abdullah welcomed the notion of an extensive reduction of Taliban-perpetrated violence ahead of intra-Afghan peace talks.