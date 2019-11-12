Preliminary election results may once again delay

AT News Report

KABUL: Due to blockage of polling centers in some of the provinces, the Independent Election Commission has said the preliminary results of the presidential election may not be announced on due time.

The commission said that its polling centers were closed in 15 of the 34 provinces by some certain electoral teams.

Hawa Alam Nooristani, head of the IEC along with a number of electoral commissioners on Tuesday held a press conference in Kabul, where they briefed the media over the recent activities of the commission.

However the conference was disrupted due to verbal dispute among the IEC’s commissioners.

Moullana Abdullah, a commissioner of the IEC has been criticized by UNAMA for his misbehaving conducts with an employee of the commission.

During the conference, Abdullah has called the UN representative a low educated and lack of diplomatic knowledge.

He said the leadership of the commission has warned him to halt briefing to media within next weeks. Meanwhile, deputy of IEC, Ismatullah Mal said that Abdullah has expressed his personnel stand and that the commission would soon make a decision in this regard.

Nasir Nasirzada, a member of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan has expressed concerns in regards, saying that the dispute among the electoral commissioners would complicated the election process.

Moreover, the watchdog organizations have called on the IEC to announce the preliminary results on its due time.

This comes as a number of major presidential candidates including chief executive Abdullah Abdullah have boycotted the recounting process of presidential votes.