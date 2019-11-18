Preparations on card for intra-Afghan dialogue in China

AT News Report

KABUL: The state minister in peace affairs, Abdul Salam Rahimi has held a meeting in Beijing with the newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Kabul, where both sides exchanged views over preparation of intra-Afghan talks, which is likely to be held in China.

The state ministry for peace said in a statement that officials discussed the formation and participation of delegation from both sides in the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib has also met the Chinese ambassador in Beijing, where he announced the participation of the government delegation in the intra-Afghan dialogue. According to Mohib’s office, the Afghan government has considered dialogue a crucial and important step towards beginning of intra-Afghan talks.

The warmest peace talks have been collapsed after the US president Donald Trump had called off the negotiation with the Taliban group. However there recently have been some efforts by the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad to resume the talks with the Taliban.