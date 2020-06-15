Home / Latest Updates / Presence of women in military grows 16pc

Presence of women in military grows 16pc

Faizi mansour June 15, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Presence of female security forces in Afghanistan military has increased by 16 percent, according to the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

SIGAR said in a statement on Sunday that the total number of the female security personnel would surpass 5,260 by January 26th.

“Some 3, 635 female security forces in the ministry of interior and 1,735 others are working in the defense ministry,” the statement reads.

The SIGAR has also stated about the developments of gender quality in the police special force ranking, saying that special police department has recently trained 30 female officers.

The participation of female security forces in the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces was estimated be reached to 19, 500 by 2020. According to the Afghan military authorities, there is no female general in Afghanistan military rank at the moment.

The defense ministry has provided some additional privilege for the female security forces, which include English language institute, computer courses and education scholarships to the foreign countries.

About Faizi mansour

