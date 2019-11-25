Preserve ministry’s impartiality: MPs ask Minister Khalid

AT News

KABUL: Some Member of the Parliament have expressed criticism regarding the Acting Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid’s remarks on election, saying that the ministry should not violate the people’ trust on the security forces.

The lawmakers called on Khalid to hold the ministry neutral and impartial in the ongoing election tensions.

“Defense minister has no specific knowledge from violence, and then he called the people’s demonstration a violent,” said Ali Akbar Jamshidi, a member of parliament.

Referring to people’ stands to defend their clean votes, another parliamentarian; Hammidulah Tokhai said that acting minister of defense should not give warning to citizens. “The Independent Election Commission wants to play a duel policy with the transparent votes of Afghans but people will not let it do so,” he added.

This comes as Khalid on Sunday said that Afghan security forces would be impartial in the election process and that forces “will not allow the election get into crisis.”

“Afghan security forces have the ability now to prevent the enemy’s agendas; election is belonged to the commissions and will resolve the problems, but no option for violence,” Khalid cited.

The “Stability and Partnership” electoral team, led by chief executive Abdullah Abdullah had earlier accused the Afghan security forces of interfering in the election.

Afghanistan presidential polls were held on September 28th. The preliminary results have not been announced so far due to ongoing disputes among the electoral teams and IEC.