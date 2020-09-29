Home / Latest Updates / President Ghani fires 17 aides

President Ghani fires 17 aides

admin September 29, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 116 Views

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani dismissed 17 of his advisers and dissolved their offices.

A source in the government said Tuesday that the presidential advisers were fired in a suggestion by the administrative affairs office.

“The president dismissed 17 of his advisers after deliberating and dissolved their offices,” said the source who asked not to be named.

He said that 20 other presidential advisers lost parts of their privileges.

225 government posts have been recently dissolved that helps to save millions of Afs.

About admin

Check Also

Karzai saddened over civilian casualties in Daikundi

AT News KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed deep sorrows on civilian casualties in Daikundi …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved