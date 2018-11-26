President Ghani flies to Geneva to attend summit on Afghanistan
November 26, 2018
Kabul: President Ghani left Kabul on Monday to attend the two-day Geneva Conference on Afghanistan 2018 on November 27-28 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, the United Nations Headquarters in Europe.
President Ghani is expected to deliver a speech at the conference and meet with representatives of participating countries and international organizations on the sidelines of the conference, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.
Attended by foreign ministers of many countries and donor organizations, the Geneva Conference will show the solidarity of the international community with the Afghan people and the government in their efforts for peace and prosperity. Participants will also show commitment for the Afghan government to renew its commitment to development and reform.
The conference will also be an opportunity to emphasize the importance of the development and reform agenda and the need to advance it as a constructive contribution to peace and security. This particular conference will also be crucial in measuring results against the $15.2 billion committed by the international community for Afghanistan in 2016.
The conference will be divided into thematic side events on 27 November, the main conference on 28 November, and other meetings taking place in the margins of the two days.
In 2011 at the Bonn conference on Afghanistan, the international community agreed on a Transformation Decade for the country. During this period, Afghanistan was promised very considerable amounts of international assistance so that the country could achieve self-reliance by 2024. At the Tokyo Conference in 2012 a system of high-level periodic reviews was put in place with ministerial meetings every two years and senior officials meeting in the intervening years. The ministerial conferences in 2012 in Tokyo and 2016 in Brussels became major pledging conferences obtaining over $16 billion and $15 billion respectively for the years that followed. The next major pledging conference is in 2020.
