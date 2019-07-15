President Ghani lays foundation stone of Administrative Complex

AT News Report

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday laid the cornerstone of Darul Aman Administrative Complex, in order to simplify access to administrative services in Kabul, the capital city.

The Complex will be inspired by Modern Islamic architecture patterns as well as classical inspiration sources found during the reign of Timurid, Ghaznavid, GhoridandKhurasanid dynasties.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Ghani said by completion of Administrative Complex, Kabul city will be retuned back to its citizens—a city mentioned its beauty on several poetries, he indirectly referred toward today’s showcase of Kabul city which is resemble military bases.

Pointing to distribution of agriculture lands by Chahardehi residents to King Amanullah Khan, he said today the hope of construction of administrative complex have been fulfilled.

Our focus is not only Kabul, he said, adding, administrative complexes will also be built in 27 provinces.

According to him, governmental institution will be shifted to DarulAman Administrative Complex, where the Kabul’s center will be changed to a culture midpoint, ChaharChata, BalaHesar and KolHashmatKhan will be rehabilitated back.

“Kabul had no possessor, lack of good governance was leaded to challenges in the city.”

Hinting toward over one billion dollars, which need for construction of DarulAman Administrative Complex, president Ghani, said “if we manage our state properties, we would able to collect the needed amount for the complex.”

The complex will be built in two phases in 100 acres near to DarulAman castle, which will be completed in 20 years. Initial work started on the first phase, which included 13 governmental institutions and will be completed within next 10 years.

Meanwhile, work will be going on over survey and design of second phase, where buildings for other 14 governmental institutions will be constructed.