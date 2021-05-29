President Ghani met former president Karzai to discuss peace efforts

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani met with Former President Haimd Karzai, where they exchanged views on the current situation as well as the peace process.

The Presidential Palace said in a statement that Ghani held the meeting in the wake of consultative meetings with top Afghan leaders and Political elites on Friday afternoon.

“In this meeting President Ghani called the consults of (former president) and other political leaders important regarding formation of a political and national consensus on ensuring an enduring and just peace and discuss the next progress of the Afghan peace with him,” the statement said.

This comes as the government is engaged in consultations with the political leaders on formation of the Government Supreme Council that would solve the important issue of the country with the Taliban.

There are also arguing between the government and some political parties that the Supreme Council should be active as decision maker, not only as advisory board.