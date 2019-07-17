Home / Latest Updates / President Ghani’s senior guard succumbs to injures

President Ghani’s senior guard succumbs to injures

AT News Report

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani’s senior guard on Wednesday succumbed to his injures after being under medical threat for almost a week from an explosion received injuries in Kabul, the capital city.

Abdul Ghafar Ahmadzai, the commander of President Ashraf Ghani’s house guards, was wounded in a roadside bomb blast happened in Police District 16th on Thursday.

He late to rest on Wednesday, where President Ashraf Ghani attended his funeral ceremony.

Taliban group claimed responsibility for Thursday’s Kabul attack, in which Ahmadzai received injures.

