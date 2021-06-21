President meets political leaders amid persisting conflict

AT News

KABUL: President Ghani met with political and jihadi leaders on Monday morning ahead of his trip to Washington to meet U.S. President.

The politicians in the meeting stressed on peace process as a paramount priority for the Afghan government, urging strong support and domestic consensus to lead the crucial process to a peaceful dénouement.

In this meeting, Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former President Hamid Karzai, Former jihadi leader Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf, Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, Former Vice President Younis Qanuni, Speaker of the Senate Fazlullah Hadi Muslimyar, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mir Rahman Rahmani, Leader of the Islamic Unity Party Mohammad Karim Khalili, Member of the Leadership of the Islamic Jamiat of Afghanistan Mohammad Ismail Khan, and a number of other government officials were present.

President Ghani addressing the jihadi leaders emphasized that “a united front and a strong political consensus to strengthen peace and stability, safeguarding the republic system and supporting security forces is necessary” for Afghanistan.

The meeting also discussed President Ghani and his entourage’s visit to the United States, which was called “significant”.

On Sunday, the White House announced that President Ghani and chief of the peace council Abdullah Abdullah were scheduled to travel to the United States on Friday to meet US President Joe Biden and discuss continued US-Afghan cooperation, as well as the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

The trip comes as the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan continues amid an intensification of fighting. Joe Biden announced in April that US troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11.