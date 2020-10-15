President, senior officials attended funeral of army pilots martyred in choppers collision

By M. Parwiz Arian

KABUL: President, Ashraf Ghani and other senior officials including 1st VP Amrullah Saleh Thursday attended the funeral ceremony of Afghan air force pilots and crew members, who were martyred in a choppers collision on Wednesday in southwestern Helmand province.

The AAF service members were killed in Helmand in the early hours of Wednesday morning when two military helicopters collided with each other shortly after takeoff from Nawa district of the province.

President commended the dedication and commitment of those killed and said “the government will always support families of the martyred military men”.

The two helicopters had reportedly dropped off reinforcement troops in the embattled Nawa district of the province and were evacuating wounded soldiers when they collided.

The Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday that helicopters had crashed due to “technical issues” while taking off but that the incident was under investigation.