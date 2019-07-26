President Trump, we are the Pamirs! You can’t wipe out “The Roof of the World”

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai in reaction to the US President Donald Trump’s nasty statements on wiping Afghanistan off the face of the earth, said, “President Trump, We are the Pamirs! You can’t wipe out “The Roof of the World.”

Moreover, he called on the Afghan to averse the US presence in their country, calling the US to get out of Afghanistan.0

On Monday, at a joint presser with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Donald Trump said he has military plans that could wipe Afghanistan of the face of the earth, and killing millions of people.

“We’re not fighting a war,” Trump said of the U.S.-led conflict that has lasted nearly 18 years, the longest war in American history. “If we wanted to fight a war in Afghanistan and win it, I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people.”

“I have plans on Afghanistan that, if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone,” the president added. “It would be over in, literally, in 10 days. And I don’t want to do that—I don’t want to go that route.”

The Afghan public expressed revulsion at Trump’s remarks, which came as U.S. envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalizad arrived in Kabul to discuss peace process with the Afghan leaders.

The former President Karzai termed Trump’s statement was a big and blatant disrespect to the people of Afghanistan. Karzai also blamed President Ashraf Ghani’s “weak reaction” to the US president’s words.

President Ghani’s office in a statement said that no foreign power could determine fate for Afghanistan and Afghans. The statement asked for clarification from the White House over Trump’s statement.

“The government’s statement was very weak. Why do you want clarification? He claims to kill you and you ask for a clarification from him?” Karzai said.

Karzai was strongly opposing the US airstrikes on Afghan villages, night raids and killing and detaining civilians during his presidency (2001-2014). He also raised voice against the Bagram detention facility, in which detained Afghans were kept by the US troops.

Moreover, speaking at a centenary of Afghanistan’s modern diplomacy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former President Karzai said, “the 14-year experiences of my government demonstrates that the best way for Afghanistan is to build strong and transparent relations with neighbors, the region and rest of the world.”