Presidential administration reforms or interim government?
November 18, 2018
When the government and the Independent Election Commission are getting prepared for the fourth presidential election since the ouster of the Taliban rule by the 2001 US-led invasion some political figures and parties warns that they would not accept the results of it and would think for an alternative to Ghani administration.
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hezb-e-Islami (Islamic Party) of Afghanistan, has recently called on the government to bring necessary reforms in the April presidential election, unless his party would make an interim administration with the help of other political parties which he called as his allies.
The comments come just weeks after the legislative election in which people defied security threats to choose their representatives in the lower house of parliament.
The Ghani opposition politicians are apparently repeating their demands that were offered for the October 20 parliament polls that were reportedly less observed by the government. Reforms in the electoral law, use of the biometrics system, paving the ground for every Afghan to take part in the election either living inside or outside the country and the party-based elections were offered by the government’s opposition parties ahead of the parliamentary election and are once again asked from the executive branch.
The parliamentary election was held despite bunches of complaints over violations and fraud mainly pointed to government.
But the next year’s presidential vote is somehow different. The poll is facing fresh efforts by some regional and international powers involved in the Afghanistan political games. The US that was not doing an outstanding job for the peace process now seems interested with its newly appointed envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for the peace program traveling to some influential countries and meeting with Taliban representatives.
The Moscow meeting held last Friday, was another effort this time by Russia for Afghan peace process. In such critical time, the government needs to do its best for two big achievements (electing the next president and holding talks with the armed opposition).
The government can take effective measures to prevent the repetition of the 2014 election frauds and violations to keep its political rivals satisfied. This can be achieved by meeting the political coalition’s well-advised demands that will also help the government regain people’s trust.
If the government ignores or downplays the demands from the coalition shaped by seven powerful parties backed by millions of Afghans, then the interim administration will be a good alternative to provide opportunity for a government with wide and national bases.
