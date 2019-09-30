Presidential candidates warn to form interim government if fraud not probed

AT News Report

KABUL: Presidential runners say they would form an interim administration if the electoral bodies announce the results of fraudulent election.

They said Monday that the interim government would be formed after consultations with involved parties including Taliban.

The candidates urged electoral bodies to refrain from announcing fraudulent results as they did in the last year’s parliamentary polls.

They said that most of 13 candidates were worried about a fraudulent election result. They said that the ruling team (Ghani’s team) made a lot of frauds and filled boxes with fake ballots, which would not be acceptable for them.

They called on the election commission not to announce a fraudulent result.

The presidency hopefuls added that low turnout in the election would lead the country to a crisis.

Some videos sent to the Kabul News channel show some people filling boxes with counterfeited ballots in favor of a certain candidate.