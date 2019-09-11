Presidential runner calls for postponement of poll

AT News Report

KABUL: A wary Afghan candidate running for president in the upcoming presidential election scheduled for September 28 on Wednesday called for postponement of the polls, citing security reasons.

Ibrahim Alokozay, addressing an election campaign gathering, said that a transparent and inclusive election couldn’t be held against the backdrop of a deteriorating security situation.

He warned that results would not be ultimately accepted by the presidential contenders if the election was held under the current circumstances.

This comes as seventeen candidates are running for president. The countdown for the vote has already begun as the cancelled peace talks between the US and the Taliban gave a further push to the democratic exercise.

Meanwhile, fighting has intensified across the country after peace talks between the US and the Taliban collapsed few days back when US President Trump scrapped the peace deal agreed upon in principle and called the peace negotiations ‘dead’.

President Ashraf Ghani and election officials have been consistently emphasizing on the conduct of vote on the scheduled date, promising to overcome any obstacle and difficulty.