AT-KABUL: Ahmad Wali Massoud, one of the presidential hopefuls emphasizes on reform in the two electoral commissions, saying without bringing reforms in the commission, the next year’s presidential election would lead the country to crisis.

He said Tuesday that “government’s unparallel policies have persuaded foreigners to intervene in our internal affairs”.

Massoud added that deep differences among government leaders have discouraged Taliban to come to negotiation table with Kabul.