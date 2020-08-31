Presidential staffs using vehicles made-in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani drove the first home-made vehicle along with the First Lady.

In a meeting with the holders of the vehicle plant, Ghani assured to support domestic industry in any part of the country.

He also pledged to pave the ground for investment in the country.

The vehicle plant holders provided the president with information about factory activities, saying that they make 10 types of electric and petrol vehicles.

The plant imports parts of the vehicles from China and make vehicles.