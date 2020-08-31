Home / Latest Updates / Presidential staffs using vehicles made-in Afghanistan

Presidential staffs using vehicles made-in Afghanistan

admin August 31, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 46 Views

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani drove the first home-made vehicle along with the First Lady.

In a meeting with the holders of the vehicle plant, Ghani assured to support domestic industry in any part of the country.

He also pledged to pave the ground for investment in the country.

The vehicle plant holders provided the president with information about factory activities, saying that they make 10 types of electric and petrol vehicles.

The plant imports parts of the vehicles from China and make vehicles.

About admin

Check Also

Abdullah scorns Ghani’s degree on reconciliation council members

“Based on political agreement with President Ghani, it’s in my authority to appoint members of …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved