Preventing girls from university entrance exam is regrettable: Karzai

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai said it is regrettable that a number of girls were prevented from University Entrance Exams in Nusaye district of northern Badakhshan province.

Karzai considered development, self-sufficiency and prosperity of Afghanistan as utterly dependent on the capable arms and enthusiastic and energized youths who are interested in seeking education.

He called on the religious scholars, tribal elders, and influential elites to encourage the youths to pursue education in order to have a conceit in Afghanistan.

Earlier, the local officials in northern Badakhshan said the Taliban group had prevented girls from university entrance exams in some districts of the province.