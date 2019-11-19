Prisoner exchange a good omen: Taliban

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban militant group has called the release of their prisoners in exchange for the two American University instructors as a good gesture and omen to facilitate the peace talks between them and the Afghan government. According to some sources, the foreign professors were released on Tuesday in southern Zabul province.

“Two American University professors were freed in Nawbahar district and the American choppers have flown them,” AFP quoted a local police officer.

Meanwhile, the Taliban Qatar based political office’s spokesman, Suhail Shaheen has also confirmed the release of foreign professors. According to him the release of two foreign professors, Kevin King and Temothy Weeks, have happened in Zabul province.

The Afghan government has released three top Taliban affiliated members in return, who include Anas Haqqani, brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of Haqqani terrorist network, Hafiz Rasheed and Mali Khan. According to some sources, the released Taliban’s has flown to Qatar, and are under house arrest.

However, the move from both sides, Afghan government and the Taliban have been praised by US and allies, but the majority of Afghan citizens have expressed concerns in regards, believing that such acts likely encourage the terrorist group to carry attacks, because one day they will be released.