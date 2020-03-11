‘Prisoners release beyond a shameful deal,” Ex-Spy Chief

AT News

KABUL: “Beyond a shameful deal,” said former NDS Chief, Rahmatullah Nabil, following the President Ashraf Ghani’s decree over the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

He vowed that release of the Taliban prisoners is a desecration of the Afghan security forces, who suffered nearly 50,000 deaths during Ghani’s first tenure of Presidency. “It plainly states appoint me commander in chief, I will release 5,000 prisoners to step on the 50,000 coffins of ANDSF that scarified their lives defending the Republic on my watch,” Nabil twitted.

Throughout a decree, President Ghani has ordered the release of the Taliban as a gesture move towards intra-Afghan talks.

According to the decree, the release would begin by March 14th and as part of the deal, 100 prisoners would be daily releasing by the Afghan government.

The US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has welcomed the decree and called on the Taliban to reduce their violence.

The Taliban had earlier insisted on the release of their prisoners as a precondition to intra-Afghan talks. But Ghani has denied the group’s demands, saying that the Afghan government had not had such commitments of prisoners’ release. He also said the US is not authorized to decide about the prisoners’ release.

The government has so far not share the list of delegation team, who would continue the peace negotiations with the Taliban.