Prisoners to receive covid-19 jabs

AT News

KABUL: The government is planning to provide Covid-19 jabs for the prisoners and in charges of the prisons across the country including capital Kabul, an official said on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the department SafiullahJalalzaisaid said that the first dose was implemented on 17,000 inmates and staff guarding the prisons and that another 7,000 would receive vaccine of the second dose in 22 of 34 provinces.

Jalalzai said that precautionary measures have been taken for preventing the spread of the coronavirus in the prisons by providing the inmates and prisons personnel disinfectants, masks and gloves.

The immunization campaign began amid surging coronavirus cases across the country.