Private media accused of refusing taxes to govt.

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of information and culture claims that 2,000 media outlets all private did not renew their work permits and pay taxes.

Mohammad Saber Mohmand, spokesman of the culture ministry, said on Sunday that some of the media companies owe for their taxes for the past 10 years.

“The ministry asks 2,000 media outlets to clear their tax affairs, otherwise, they will be legally punished.”

He said that some of the media organizations had stopped activities, but did not inform the ministry.

The media outlets have to renew their permits and inform the government if they stop working.

President Ghani exempted media from paying taxes for two years and said they could pay other taxes in several rounds.

The media supporting agency (NAI) says that the long quarantine due to Corona virus outbreak weakened media financially and they could not pay taxes.

Each media outlets has to pay 50,000 Afs tax per year and also needs financial guarantee when they take permit.

Hundreds of different media outlets are active in different provinces. But some of them stopped activities and fired their personnel because of financial problems.