Pro-government militiaman killed by his Taliban fighter son

AT News Report

KABUL: Officials in Jawzjan province say that 10 members of the public uprising force were killed in a Taliban attack on their checkpoint.

They said Tuesday that Feraidoon, one of the assailants took his father Baz Mohammad during the attack. Mohammad was commander of the public uprising force. He was arrested by his son, who opened fire at him and killed him.

Feraiddoon is a Taliban fighter and attacked the checkpoint led by his father in the Faizabad district. He immediately killed his father after arresting him alive, according to local officials.

District Governor, Alef Shah, said that totally 13 members of the public uprising force were killed in the attack.

He added that the attackers ran away after killing them.

Feraidoon Aniq, Provincial Spokesman, said Taliban attackers were pushed back. He added that the attackers tried to overrun the checkpoint, but were forced to retreat.

Meanwhile, Wahed Jan, Provincial Police Chief said that the situation was under control and security forces were prepared to defeat the “enemy”.

Taliban claimed in a statement that their fighters inflected heavy casualties on the public uprising force.