Pro-government participants make troubles in Qatar talks

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of participants in the intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar who support the government, are trying to make troubles to prevent an agreement between Taliban and Afghan politicians, KabulNews quoted a sources from Doha intra-Afghan conference.

The sources added Monday that the two parties are working to reach an agreement over ceasefire that leads to peace, but the pro-government people in the meeting try to prevent the agreement by making troubles and problems.

This has caused that Taliban negotiators and Afghan politicians did not manage to issue a joint statement.

The intra-Afghan dialogue began Sunday in Qatar, the third round of a meeting held among Taliban and politicians from Kabul, followed by two first rounds held in Russia.

Taliban have so far rejected to hold direct meetings with representatives from the government of President Ashraf Ghani.