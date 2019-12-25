Probe into election fraud may falter

AT News

KABUL: The electoral monitors believe that the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) would not be able to meet all the electoral complaints by the time it is given.

Around 10,000 complaints were registered at the complaints commission after the initial results of September 28 presidential polls were released by the election commission on Sunday.

Yousuf Rashid, head of Free and Fair Electoral Forum of Afghanistan, said Wednesday that if the complaints received from provinces were not answered properly, the complaints commission would not be able to announce decision.

The complaints body has two weeks to announce its decision.

“This is a good chance to probe complaints justly in the provinces,” said Rashid.

Amhad Zobair Habibzada, spokesman of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan, said the number of complaints is high and the commission could not meet them in two weeks.

He asked the commission officials to remain independent and not to accept political pressures.

But, Imam Mohammad Varymach, an electoral expert says that the complaints are mostly political and cannot make troubles for the commission.

He said that the commission would be able to meet all the complaints and announce decision timely.

Mohammad Reza Fayyaz, spokesman of the electoral complaints commission, said that they had predicted the large number of complaints, assuring that they would not have problems in meeting the complaints.