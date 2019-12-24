Problematic biometric-based polls to be invalidated

AT News

KABUL: The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission says it would disprove the biometric-based votes if found problematic.

The biometric technology was used in the September 28th presidential elections to count vote and all the runners for presidency had agreed to accept the biometric-based polls as valid.

Officials in the electoral complaint commission on Tuesday reacted to the independent election commission that had said the biometric votes would not be invalidated. The complaints commission said it would have the right to invalidate even the biometric votes if there would be some problems.

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar Saadat, former head of the compliant commission, said that the body faces no restrictions in revoking of polls. He added that the commission could falsify the votes which have problems based on evidences.

Presidential candidate, Abdullah Abdullah has offered 6,000 complaints for the initial results announced on Sunday. The initial result introduces incumbent president Ashraf Ghani as the winner with 50.64 per cent of votes.

The election commission still urges that the biometric-based polls should not be revoked.

The body’s officials said that compliant commission needed to make decision over invalidating of non-biometric votes after consulting them.

But the complaint commission rejects comments, saying they are fully authorized to make decision, according to electoral law.

Lawyers also confirm the independence of complaint commission, saying that the law sees no limits for the compliant body.

All candidates can register their complaints 48 hours after the initial result announcement, and the electoral complaints commission has two weeks to evaluate the complaints.