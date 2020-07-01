Problems remain unsolved in Central Bank

AT News

KABUL: Troubles made after the new Central Bank governor’s appointment, still remain unsolved with conflicting reasons.

Ajmal Ahmadi was appointed by President Ghani as the acting Central Bank governor. He immediately fired five senior officials that was followed by reactions from government, parliament and people.

The Central Bank said Wednesday in a statement that the dismissal was decided by the bank’s high council. It said that the high council decided to fire second deputy governor and three other high ranking officials, arguing that the second deputy governor was charged for taking bribe from a contractor.

It said that an illegal contract of 72 million dollar was returned that is violation of law.

Mohammad Qasim Rahimi, former second governor of Central Bank rejected the accusations as a plot.

“The files they mentioned were from five years ago which were evaluated every year. Nobody told about those, but Ahmadi wants to reopen them.”

Abdul Wahed Farzaie, a lawyer says that the fired bank officials have the right to defend their credits and raise voice against the allegations.