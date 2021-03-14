Prominent Afghan Singer Dies in Exile

AT News

KABUL: Afsana Nawabi, one of veteran and pioneer women singers passed away in Germany at the age of 70.

She was recently suffering from cancer.

Mohammad Taher Zohair, acting minister of information and culture, said Sunday that Paikar Soltan known by her stage name Afsana passed away in exile. Zohair said that late Afsana was engaged in music for several decades, calling her one of pioneer women in music who left hundreds of songs behind in the Afghan Radio and Television archives.

Afsana started singing since she was at school and sang on the occasions of Mother’s Day and Teacher’s Day, according to ministry of information and culture that said this led her to professional singing where she shined.

Afsana went to Germany when Kabul was burning at the 1990s civil war by the mujahideen groups.

Haroon Yousufi, an Afghan artist based in London, said that Afsana dared to singing at a tough time.

Along Parvin and Azada, Afsana entered the radio and television at a time when the society did not have a good opinion for women singers.

Yousufi said that Afsana’s good voice, good songs and choosing of good poems made her songs lasting.

Afsana lived in Germany in recent years along with her two sons who are also good musicians.

Some youngster singers have sung Afsana’s songs.