Promoting products at Kabul trade expo

AT News

KABUL: Talent Marketing Solution Services (TMSS) in joint venture with Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has launched three days exhibition to support and promote Afghan goods in Kabul.

The exhibition titled “Aleest Afghanist” (Afghan products are the best) launched for three days in Serena hotel in Kabul, where 68 private sectors and governmental institutions have put products and services in display in 70 booths. The products and services were exhibited in the exhibition were included handmade industries, food, fruits, saffron, carpet, banking, agriculture and media services. Beside exhibition the TMSS has run a conference under ‘promote conference’ to discuss challenges of private sectors and seek solution.

Head of TMSS, Vida Popal said that TMSS has invited 2,600 private companies and governmental institutions to discuss challenges and seek ways for investment and products in the country.

She said that lack of simple access of private sectors to the related governmental organs is a big challenges, thus it is required of government to pay attention in the aspect.

Pointing toward reforms by the government, she said that it is not enough. “Government must have a better ground for investment across the country.” Scarcity of places for running exhibition is another problem in the country, she added. “The Afghan masses should have support domestic products in order succeed in this regards.”

The Acting Chairman of Da Afghanistan Bank, Wahidullah Nawshir said that Da Afghanistan Bank has hold steps to simplify loan facilities in order to help private sectors and traders.

Bank interest for loan was also decreased as well as Islamic banking established in the country in order to help traders and Afghan citizens throughout the country, he added.

Member of the ACCI, Khanjan Alkozai has expressed pleasure over positive steps being held by the government for supporting private sectors, and said “still there are some challenges needed to be addressed.” Insecurity is a big challenge for traders, he added, saying there is insufficient support to the domestic products.

The traders attended the exhibition, have asked government for further support to the national products across the country.