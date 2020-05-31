Protest breaks out in Parwan after rebel attack killed 4

AT News

KABUL: Tens of people in Parwan province took to the streets to protest attacks on civilians.

The rally came one day after four civilians were killed in a mortar attack in Joy Dokhtar village, Seyah Gerd district of the province, north of Kabul.

The mortar attack was blamed on Taliban who have strong presence in the area.

The protesters said that there were three children among the dead, while another four people including two children were wounded.

Noor Aqa Sami, district governor said that the mortar was fired from a Taliban-controlled area.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied reports of having hand in the attack, accusing government forces for firing the mortar.

Taliban are said to have held a cease fire started from the first day of Eid last weekend.

According to local officials, Taliban were trying to target government troops by the mortar that went astray and hit civilians.

Last week, Taliban killed eight local police in an attack on their checkpoint in the same area. The militants also took two members of local police and set their checkpoint on fire.