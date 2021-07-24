Protest erupts in Washington against abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter

AT News

KABUL: Hundreds of the Afghans settled in the U.S. have staged demonstration in front of the Pakistani embassy in Washington to protest the abduction of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Islamabad.

The protestors chanted anti-Pakistani slogans, demanding prosecution for the perpetrators.

Earlier, the Afghan foreign ministry said that unknown men kidnapped Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najibullah Alikkhil, the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan.

The Afghan government called back its ambassador and senior diplomats. The government said that the government said that the diplomats would be in Kabul until the perpetrators were held accountable. The Pakistani foreign ministry in a statement termed the Afghan government decision as inauspicious and called for its removal.

The protestors called on Pakistan to put a halt to the killing of Afghans and supporting of Taliban to Afghanistan for war and destruction.

The protestors urged Pakistan to end its proxy wars and the establishment of peace in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghans based in London protested against Pakistan and accused the country of supporting the Taliban.

They were chanting slogans and called on Pakistan to stop supporting the current war in Afghanistan and stressed justice to be ensured.

The Pakistani embassies in Washington and London have not commented regarding the protests.

The Afghan government repeatedly accused Pakistan for supporting the Taliban but Pakistan rejected the claims and said that it has made all out efforts for peace in Afghanistan and termed the allegations as the Afghan government failure to scapegoat Pakistan for the current turmoil in Afghanistan.