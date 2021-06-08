Protest turns violent in Badakhshan; 3 demonstrators killed

AT News

KABUL: A protest against insecurity and lack of water and electricity in Fayzabad city of Badakhshan province turned violent on Tuesday as three demonstrators were killed and two dozens injured after security guards of provincial governor allegedly opened fire at them.

Shafiq Hamdard, chief doctor at Badakhshan provincial hospital, said that three people were killed and 24 others were injured in the violent protests in Fayzabad, and were rushed to the hospital. He said that 5 of the injured people are in serious condition.

According to him, the injured are still being transported to the hospital and the death toll may rise.

He claimed that the demonstrators were killed and injured by gunfire and bullet shrapnel.

Some witnesses say that 40 people were injured during the protests

Meanwhile, Nik Mohammad Nazari, the spokesman for the governor of Badakhshan, denied that the bodyguards of the Badakhshan governor opened fire on the demonstrators, saying that they were injured by their own stones and clubs and that the security guards only fired shots into the air.

But protesters say they were shot by the governor’s bodyguards who killed three of them.

Hundreds of residents of Fayzabad city marched to protest the increasing security threats, and electricity and water shortages in the city. At first, the demonstration proceeded slowly until protesters chanted slogans against Badakhshan governor. They were also seen setting fire to the gate of the Badakhshan governor’s office, which was met with fury from the governor’s bodyguards.

Badakhshan governor’s spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari said protesters set fire to several booths and guard rooms, injuring scores of soldiers.

This is as the protests are still going on and people are present at gates of the Badakhshan provincial governor’s office.