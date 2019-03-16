Protesting moneychangers demand execution for Mahsa’s murderers

AT News Reports

KABUL: Afghan moneychangers protested on Saturday against the murder of Mahsa, a young girl kidnapped and strangled to death. The protestors demanded execution for the murderers, insisting that the government should be serious for their protection and safety.

The cashiers said they were concerned over recent criminal events especially regarding abductions.

Meer Afghan Safi, head of the cashiers association said that the murder of Mahsa, a six years daughter of one of the cashiers in Sara-e-Sahzada exchange market has worried them.

“Our protest is to demand execution of kidnappers who killed Mahsa and all those other kidnappers who are in prison right now,” he said.

He said that abductions increased in the recent months and more than ten events happened in the last three months regarding of cashiers in Afghanistan.

Mahsa’s murderers were arrested by police and acknowledged that they kidnapped and killed the child after her family failed to provide the ransom they demanded.

Also, Abasin Zazai, son of a national trader was earlier abducted and killed in Karta-e-Naw neighborhood of Kabul.

The ministry of interior affairs said that Mahsa‘s case was completed and more efforts would be paid to pave the ground for the protection and security of the traders and cashiers.

“Mohsa’s case is completed and would be submitted to the attorney general office within 24 hours. Regarding cashiers’ safety, the interior ministry has ordered to its intelligence and operative organs to recognize and punish the kidnappers according to law,” said Nasrat Rahimi spokesman for the ministry of interior.

He said that all the cashiers and traders who need weapons for their safety can apply for the weapon license in the interior ministry.

But the cashiers insisted that if the government doesn’t pay attention for their safety they would continue their protests or invest outside the country to live a safe live with their families.