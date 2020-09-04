Protestors block Kabul-Kandahar highway in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: A large number of residents of central Ghazni took out to the Kabul-Kandahar highway to give vent to their concerns over intensification of insecurity in capital city of the province.

The protestors, who called for the dismissal of the local officials, blocked the Kabul-Kandahar Highway.

Abdulmanan, an organizer of the protest said, “Insecurity is spreading to the secure areas of Ghazni but officials doesn’t have proper plan to solve the challenges.”

The protestors warned that they would stage widespread demonstrations if the government didn’t pay attention to their problems.

But provincial governor’s spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada denied the allegation, saying that the security situation has had significant developments in the recent compare to the last years.

According to him, the main reason of the protest was “negative respond” to their personal interests.

The blockage of the Highway posed drastic challenges to the passengers who were stuck on both sides.