Protestors call for end to bloodshed in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of Kabul residents and activists on Monday took out to the streets to give vent to their anger over ongoing bloodshed and war in Afghanistan, and have called on UN and regional countries to spare no efforts toward Afghan reconciliation.

The protestors who put clothes marked with red colors to show their anger over ongoing bloodshed, rallied to the Pakistani, Iranian embassies as well as to the UN office in Kabul.

They issued a resolution where demanded safeguarding of all past hard-gained achievements, including human rights, and women rights.

In that resolution they appeal UN Security Council to call upon regional and international community to must cut their ties with terrorist outfits, rather come to the fore sincerely to help Afghanistan in its quest for peace and reconciliation.

In the past half century, five million Afghans have been killed in the different acts of violence carried out by extremist, a protestor said, adding the terrorists have been enjoying safe hideouts in Pakistan.

The demonstrators called on Islamabad to stop its proxy war in Afghanistan; also they called on Iran to stop sending Afghan youth to Syria and Iraq to fight in their favor.